UM Lambuth shares planetarium schedule for December 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth’s planetarium has shared their schedule for December of 2022.

The M. D. Anderson Planetarium says their shows for the month are:

Friday, December 2, 1:30 p.m. – “Season of Light”

Tuesday, December 6, 5:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Friday, December 9, 1:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Friday, December 9, 3:45 p.m.: Kids’ After School Special Planetarium – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Tuesday, December 13, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “Season of Light”

Friday, December 16, 1:30 p.m. – “Season of Light”

The university says that doors will open 15 minute before the show, and that no one will be seated once the “In Use” light is on.

The shows are free, and free parking is also available in the Hyde lot.

Need more information? Reach out to (731) 425-1904 or lambuth@memphis.edu. You can also visit the Lambuth website.

Find more local news here.