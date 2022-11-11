Army Band performs for veterans at Jackson church

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition organized an event at Englewood Baptist Church for veterans to come and enjoy live music, learn about benefits for veterans, and enjoy comradery.

“We’re at Englewood Church tonight. We’re holding our 10nth annual Veterans Day Program. This is a different one for this year because we have the 129th Army Band who will be in concert for an hour. Usually we have singers or we have recorded music, and we’re really excited to have the live band performing tonight,” said Jackie Utley, the Chair of the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition.

The 129th Army Band was ordered on behalf of Major General Jeff Holmes to go out during this week and play at various locations for veterans and active duty military. The band played varying music from military songs to popular music in the 20th century.

“What we do is we come out and we have some patriotic music. We have some tributes to those that have fallen and paid the ultimate sacrifice, and then we have some of the traditional marches, then we have some popular music. We’re here just to celebrate the veterans and show how much we appreciate all that they’ve done for us,” said Chief Warrant Officer William Stepp, the Commander of the 129th Army Band.

Veterans spoke about how happy they were that organizations gave them this opportunity to come together and enjoy themselves and be honored. Larry Newsom spoke about what this event means to him.

“It makes me feel great. You know, I’m a Vietnam era guy. Sometimes, we didn’t get the reception that we deserved, and so this is a way to compensate for that and that’s how it feels to me,” Newsom said.

Saturday, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition will host their Veterans Day parade in downtown Jackson. It begins at 11 a.m.

