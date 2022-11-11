Authorities respond to Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday.







The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive.

Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene.

While the fire did not completely destroy the home, the damage to the house was visibly severe.

According to officials on scene nobody was at the residence at the time the fire occurred.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.