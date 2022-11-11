Balloons fly high for veterans in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit engaged the youth to show honor to those who have served in the military.

Balloon release hosted by local foundation (1)

Balloon release hosted by local foundation (2)

Balloon release hosted by local foundation (3)

The Eric Beasley Foundation was founded by Eric Beasley, a former Marine officer, to teach leadership skills, life skills, and wellness in a new way to children ages six to 12.

Patricia Dickerson Beasley, the president of the foundation, chose to do a balloon release to honor her husband and other veterans.

“We want the children to realize and recognize how important it is to honor our veterans. And the sacrifices they make of this country,” said Patricia Dickerson Beasley. “We want our children to know how important life is.”

The event included prayer and a time of celebration.

Find more local news here.