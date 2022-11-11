Cold Rain Likely, Wintry Mix Still Possible Saturday Morning

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 11th:

The cold front has begun to move through West Tennessee this evening and temperatures will be dropping quickly tonight. Cold rain will show up after 10 PM and stay as rain most of the night. If the showers continue after 3 AM, we could see some wintry mix and maybe some light snow if things are still falling around sunrise. I think the best chances for a wintry mix or light snow will be north of Madison county and the closer you get to Kentucky the better chance you will have at seeing anymore more than a cold rain. We will break down your hour by hour forecast for tonight and let you know just how cold things are going to get this weekend coming up here.

TONIGHT:

We are expecting cooler weather to move in Friday night and the front probably will show up in time to impact the Friday night football playoffs across West Tennessee. We think the front is going to be a mostly dry front and not bring any thunderstorms or heavy rain showers to the region. There is a chance though for some light snow showers or a brief period of cold rain early Saturday morning if enough moisture is still hanging around from the tropical system. Worst case is we get a dusting of light snow but some flurries or a wintry mix seem more likely if we see anything showers at all from the front for most of us. Friday night lows will drop down to the low 30s.

Chances for some light snow and a wintry mix will increase the closer you get to the Kentucky border. The later the showers stick around for, the better chance for the rain to try to turn over. If the showers are still lingering around sunrise, we could see a wintry mix or light snow in Jackson but most of the frozen types of precipitation will stay north of Madison County.

THE WEEKEND:

There is a chance for some light snow showers, flurries, brief wintry mix or cold rain between midnight and Saturday mid morning, but we are not expecting much. We will keep an close eye though on the situation overnight into the start of the weekend. The weekend is going bring in possibly the coldest weather we have seen so far this fall. Lows will drop below freezing for both Saturday and Sunday nights and some upper teens or low 20s cannot be ruled out as of now.

The current forecast has lows dropping into the mid 20s both nights this weekend in Jackson. The high temperatures will not be any better and only reaching the mid to maybe upper 40s for both days. We should see mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon but a northwest breeze on top of the cold weather will make for a very chilly weekend for all of us. Be sure to remember the 4 p’s again this weekend as people, pipes, pets and plants will all be impacted from the weekend cold. Cold weather is expected to continue into the beginning of next week as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will start out cool in the mid to upper 20s, with afternoon highs reaching up to only around 50°. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with increasing clouds Monday night and some late showers could return overnight. Monday night lows could fall anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s making for a tricky forecast into Tuesday next week. There is a chance at some heavy shower activity next Tuesday which is most likely to fall as a cold rain. But depending on the temperature and timing of the system, some flurries or a wintry mix could try to show up as well. A lot of factors will have to line up for that to happen, but it is possible. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 40s and will be back down near freezing again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and another cold spell is on the way this weekend. This weekend will bring our first snow chance of the season but right now we are not expecting much if anything at all; but it is something we are watching very closely and again into early next week. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. There also appears to be another hurricane developing later this weekend east of Florida that may try to move into the Gulf of Mexico as well so we are watching that closely too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

