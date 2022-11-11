Henderson Co. marks 2022 Veterans Day at Parkers Crossroads

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Veterans Day ceremony was conducted to bring honor to the men and women who have served our country greatly.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, who also served in the military, told of the impact this ceremony has for him.

“Being here, especially at this at this war veterans cemetery, brings things full circle. They teach us always have his back to the grave. And today, we are here,” McCready said.

The ceremony was full of traditions and memorial items that gave honor to men and women who served, along with their families.

“And it’s a joy. When I walk by someone thanking me for being a veteran. I spent 40 years in the Air Force, and we need to honor our military because we wouldn’t have freedom and liberty to enjoy as we do today,” said Spurgeon J. Smith, a Retired Chief E-9 with the U.S. Air Force.

One way that this cemetery chose to honor the men and women who have served our country is to allow them to be buried here at this cemetery with no cost.

“People traveled all over the states and they entrust us here in Henderson County with their loved ones. When they come back, or they come here to visit, they entrust us with one of their most treasured possessions,” McCready said.

