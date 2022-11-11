Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders.

This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.

“We are doing training, education, and a lot of fellowship just to get together and see each other again. To also train, learn from some of the great physicians around the area, and to make us better serve our public and communities when we are on ambulance calls in your area,” Wood said.

Jerome Cole, the Chief of EMS for the Germantown Fire Department, said he was happy that the conference returned with such as great turnout.

“It’s awesome. I’m very appreciative. When I got here this morning to see everybody here, show up and fellowship together, to come in with a mindset of learning all the things that are new within EMS so that we can better serve our communities,” Cole said.

Now that the pandemic is over, the West Tennessee EMS Directors Association is looking to make this a yearly conference.

“We look to make it an annual event. It looks like we will with the amazing turnout we’ve had and the support we’ve had from all of our vendors, our sponsors, and all EMS personnel that gave up the day to come here and spend the day with us training,” Wood said.

The conference had about 150 people in attendance.

