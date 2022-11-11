McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.