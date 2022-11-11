Sub-Arctic Air Spills In Overnight

Weather Update: Friday, November 11 —

A tricky forecast for us between now and tomorrow late morning. This morning we have the remnants of Hurricane Nicole making it’s closest approach, which pushed a layer of mid to low -level moisture into the area mainly as light rain/drizzle for areas mainly eat of US Highway 45. To the west, we have the eastern side of the expanding sub-arctic air mass. At the surface, the front is set to move through by lunchtime. Until then, temperatures will likely rise into the mid 60s. Once we enter the arctic air mass, it will be a somewhat slow but gradual decline in temps through the remainder of the afternoon. By this evening temps should be falling into the mid to upper 40s.



Tonight:

Temps will continue to fall through the low 40s and then into the 30s. A weak, but fast moving disturbance will organize along the front while moving into the mid-Mississippi River valley, it will then spread a mix of light rain, sleet and snow through the pre-dawn hours. Warm surface temps will keep all travel hazards at bay.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshmaellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/