Veterans get free meal at Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village honored veterans on Friday with a free meal to celebrate Veterans Day.

Veterans get free meals at Old Country Store

Veterans were able to receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Andy Clenney, Director of Catering and Sales at the Old Country Store, says it’s great to see the veterans come out and get this recognition.

“I love to speak with our customers and guests. I just love to get in touch with them. If I see someone, especially with a veterans hat, I love to just stop and shake their hand, hold the door for them, or whatever I can do to make them feel special,” Clenney said.

The Old Country Store has recognized veterans and military personnel for several years as part of its continued outreach and service to the community.

