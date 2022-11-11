Winterfest ‘lights up’ for the holidays

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge Winterfest is planning to make this winter the brightest one yet.

This year the event will showcase the new Winterfest Wonders of Light walking Trail.

It will feature 20 new nature-inspired light displays, including a colorful 52-foot-long caterpillar, larger than life flowers, and Old Man Winter.

“With our 15 million lights, including Dollywood and Smoky Mountain Christmas, there is so much to see and do here in Pigeon Forge,” said Sue Carr, the Marketing Director for the City of Pigeon Forge.

The Winterfest Celebration is currently underway and will be open through February 19.

You can find more news from across the state here.