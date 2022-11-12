A Wintry Mix Left Snow On The Ground This Morning….

Saturday Morning Forecast Update for November 12th:

Areas just to our north woke up to a wintry wonderland as of early Saturday….

A cold front moved through overnight bringing a wintry mix to the area and even some light accumulations on the grassy surface areas over the northern counties in the viewing area this morning as temperature dropped as much as 35 degrees difference from yesterday! A cold day is setting in for our Saturday as most of the precipitation moved out earlier this morning 7 AM.

The cold air made it’s way in last night and rain, freezing rain, sleet, even snow was observed in some of the viewing area. Most of the snow and sleet fell north of I-40 this morning. Along and south of I-40, we mainly saw cold rain as the temperatures were a little warmer there. Since then, it has remained mostly cloudy and we all feel the cold this morning.

TODAY:

A wintry mix moves out of the area early this morning, becoming partly cloudy by late afternoon with highs only to around 44 degrees. North winds will range from 10 to 20 mph driving morning windchills into the lower 20’s at times.

TONIGHT:

Gradual clearing skies with a bitter cold night ahead. Lows will drop into the lower 20’s after midnight with north winds around 5 mph. Windchills as low as 19!

SUNDAY:

After a bitter cold start to the early morning in the lower 20’s, we’ll warm up to around 45 in the afternoon tomorrow with winds continuing from the north northwest around 10 to 20 mph. It will feel cold all day long so take a jacket or coat if you plan to go out. Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will start out cool in the mid to upper 20s, with afternoon highs reaching up to only around 50°. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with increasing clouds Monday night and some late showers could return overnight. Monday night lows could fall anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s making for a tricky forecast into Tuesday next week. There is a chance at some heavy shower activity next Tuesday which is most likely to fall as a cold rain. But depending on the temperature and timing of the system, some flurries or a wintry mix could try to show up as well. A lot of factors will have to line up for that to happen, but it is possible. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 40s and will be back down near freezing again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and another cold spell is on the way this weekend. This weekend will bring our first snow chance of the season but right now we are not expecting much if anything at all; but it is something we are watching very closely and again into early next week. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. There also appears to be another hurricane developing later this weekend east of Florida that may try to move into the Gulf of Mexico as well so we are watching that closely too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

