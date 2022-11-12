Aviation school inspires kids to find their wings

JACKSON, Tenn. —A group at a local airport teaches kids about aviation.

The National Organization of Women in Aviation taught kids between the ages of ten and seventeen the different aspects of aviation.



The lessons ranged from aviation maintenance all the way to pilot.

The organization hopes to inspire kids to take up aviation by holding this event.

“It warms my heart. Hopefully out of each group that we talk to, if we get two or three to come into the industry, I feel that it’s a blessing.” said Janet Young, Aviation Maintenance Technician Instructor at TCAT Aviation School.

This is an event that happens every year. This year the event was held at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

