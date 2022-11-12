Colder temps means following fire safety tips

With temperatures dropping, and heaters finding more use in our homes, it’s important to remember fire safety tips.

The City of Jackson Fire Department took to their social media to remind residents of fire safety.

As you find ways to heat your home, some important tips to remember include:

Keep heating units, such as furnaces, portable heaters, wood stoves, or fireplaces at least three feet away from anything that could ignite.

Maintain a fire safety plan for your home, outlining emergency exits for each room.

Test smoke alarms monthly, replacing any batteries that need it.

Always remember to turn off portable heating units prior to leaving the house or going to sleep.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

According to the City of Jackson Fire Department more fire safety tips can be found here.

For more information check out the City of Jackson Fire Department, visit the website here, or find their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonFireDepartment/.