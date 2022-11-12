Community comes together to feed those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event.

On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community.







Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself.

The event took place on 223 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

“It’s great, I did not expect it to be like this. It’s great that everybody is coming out. I promise you, I will give thanks to everybody that did this. I appreciate it. It’s overwhelming to be honest. I mean I love it,” said Bobby Bruce, Owner of GT Productions.

The Circle of Love looks to make this an annual event.

