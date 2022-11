Community parades through downtown Jackson for veterans

JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson honors veterans with a parade.

I’m here at the Veterans Day Parade here in downtown Jackson, where despite the temperatures, everyone is here in attendance to support our veterans.

screen-shot-2022-11-12-at-44942-pm West Tennessee Veterans Coalition hosts 2022 Veterans Day Parade

screen-shot-2022-11-12-at-45000-pm West Tennessee Veterans Coalition hosts 2022 Veterans Day Parade

screen-shot-2022-11-12-at-44916-pm West Tennessee Veterans Coalition hosts 2022 Veterans Day Parade

This is the annual Veterans Day Parade that has taken place in the City of Jackson with many veterans participating with the crowds support.

“The weather doesn’t matter, they’re gonna be out on the parade route cheering everybody on. All the forces are represented here. There’s Scout Troops and Jr. ROTC units, as well as military units. It’s just a good day today,” said Bryce West, Commandant of the Captain Jack Holland Marine Corps League.

Some of the veterans that participated were involved in World war II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Miss Jackson Volunteer, Marti Sullivan, talks about how she appreciates

our veterans.

“It’s truly such an honorable experience to be able to meet these men and women that have given so much for our country. No matter the weather, no matter how cold, I think it’s just an amazing experience to be able to come together as a city and celebrate these men and women,” Sullivan said.

There was a prize provided by the Doubletree Hotel for the best decorated veteran’s vehicle. The Commandant of the Captain Jack Holland Marine Corp League, Bryce West is also happy to be out here to celebrate the Marine Corps special day.

“We are here to celebrate Veterans Day and also the Marine Corps birthday which was yesterday. We’re out here, just to show our patriotism to the City of Jackson,” West said.

This is the 8th annual Veterans Day Parade in Jackson.

