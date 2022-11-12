Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

NEW YORK (AP) – An iconic sign of the holidays has arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza.

The 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals.

The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile trip from Queensbury, New York to New York City.

The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.

