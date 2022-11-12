Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

NEW YORK (AP) – An iconic sign of the holidays has arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza.

The 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals.

Workers prepare the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before the donated tree was lifted into place by a crane Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its to 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip to from Queensbury, New York, to New York City. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile trip from Queensbury, New York to New York City.

The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.

