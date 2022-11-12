William Judson Duke, Jr., age 69, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow at the Allen’s Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12 P.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Duke was born on June 19, 1953, in Brownsville, TN, to the late William J. Duke, Sr. and Bobbie Jean Crossnoe Duke. He worked as a bridge inspector and in construction for many years. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as an Assistant Scout Leader with Troop 12 of Jackson, TN. Also preceding him in death was one sister: Donna Carol Duke.

He is survived by one son: William J. Duke, III of San Antonio, TX; one daughter: Rachel Blair Duke of Memphis, TN; three sisters: Dorothy Jean Edinger (Art) of Simpsonville, KY, Marilyn Anne Duke of Bartlett, TN, Julia Christie Gorrell (Dennis) of Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Allen Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Diane Presley, 142 Chestnut, Brownsville, TN 38012

Serving as pallbearers are John Carlton, Tommy Baxter, Larry Smith, Jim Duke, Jimmy Byrum, Steve McCool, Barrow Taylor and Art Edinger.