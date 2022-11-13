Charity Gala returns after 2 years!

JACKSON, Tenn.–After two years missed, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation hosts its 31st Annual Charity Gala.



This year’s gala is bringing focus to two major facilities, the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the 1st Hospice Home to be in West TN.

“Having a hospice house in Jackson will allow families that aren’t capable or able to deal with the transition of their loved one. This allows them to have a wonderful experience with their family member as they make that transition into the next life,” said Dr. Frank McMeen, President, West TN Healthcare Foundation.

The gala’s theme was the ‘botanical gardens’ and it had dinner and dancing, along with awards for leaders in the community.

McMeen also said, “We have one more big fundraiser that will benefit our hospice house. Voya has agreed to match every gift in our year end campaign, so we can help fund the construction of the hospice house. ”

To learn more about The Foundation and upcoming events, visit the website at www.wthfoundation.org.

