FHU Homecoming Week ends with fellowship

HENDERSON, Tenn. —Freed-Hardeman is a university with many traditions that traces its origins back to 1869.

FHU had a church service on Sunday morning to end its Homecoming Week.





Director of Alumni at FHU, Chris Ramey gives some details on the special service.

“So today is one of our newer Homecoming traditions. It’s our Homecoming Worship Service. We added it in 2018. Homecoming has been taking place at Freed-Hardeman for the past sixty-eight years. We wanted to end the week in time of worship, so we added in 2018 a Homecoming Worship service,” Ramey said.

Anyone who has ever been a part of FHU past and present are invited to attend this special service.

“We invite alumni, faculty, staff, retirees, and students to be here. Every year our President, David Shannon will speak, and it’s a time of fellowship and a way to close out our Homecoming activities,” Ramey said.

There was a large crowd in attendance to show their support. The FHU staff was grateful to everyone that came out.

“It feels amazing. As you can imagine, it’s a week-long celebration, and everyday there are activities, every night there are activities. We get to this point and everyone is pretty tired after the week, so it feels appropriate to come together to worship, sing praises, and just spend time together as the Freed-Hardeman family,” Ramey said.

For anyone that wants to find out more about future Homecoming events and FHU in general, can visit the website www.fhu.edu.

