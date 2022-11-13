Incoming Cold Front Brings Rain Chances and Cooler Weather for this Week

Weather Update – Sunday, November 13, 2022 – 4:30 PM

TODAY:

Still cool across West Tennessee since yesterday’s cold front passed. Highs in the 40’s with a little more sunshine than yesterday. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid 20’s. A few clouds will continue to move in as well.

TOMORROW:

Monday morning is cold, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs should reach into the 50’s with a steady breeze. Rain chances increase after sunset along an incoming cold front. Temperatures will not be cool enough to produce any winter weather, but a few showers area expected at the moment.

THIS WEEK:

Showers continue into early Tuesday morning before they taper off. Afterwards, clouds stick around and temperatures reach into the mid 40’s. A Steady breeze remains but turns light overnight. Temperatures return to freeze Tuesday evening with decreasing clouds into Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40’s. Winds should reach around 10 mph, making the wind chill around 5 degrees cooler than the actual temperature. Conditions continue overnight with clouds increasing and temperatures dropping into the mid 20’s.

By Thursday, sunshine continues once again with highs in the lower 40’s. Lows drop back into the 20’s overnight. Friday is slightly warmer with highs expected in the mid to upper 40’s. However, another incoming cold front will drop temperatures back to freezing. Overnight, lows may be in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Saturday is cooler with highs in the lower 40’s and a few more clouds. The weekend ahead appears to be dry but very cold. Cooler weather continues into next week with the possibility of a rain chance Monday evening. The cooler weather may even stick around in time for Thanksgiving!

