Kent Cole Gray

Mr. Kent Cole Gray, age 70, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Kent was born on March 12, 1952, in Gary, Indiana to the late Kenneth Gray and Becky Cole Gray. He was a jack of all trades and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by one brother: Stuart Gray (Dottie) of Bartlett, TN; one nephew: J.D. Gray of Memphis, TN; two nieces: Joy Hernandez (Louis) and Hope Gray both of Bartlett, TN; He also leaves behind a cousin: Charlotte Cooper of Weakly Co, TN, and a dear friend: Jerry Grooms of Obion Co, TN.

They are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.