U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 247th Birthday!

JACKSON, Tenn.–Birthdays are a time of celebration and that definitely holds true, as some local heroes celebrate one special birthday.

November 10th, was the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a celebration took place on Saturday to have marines join together in true comradery.

“I’m just overcome with joy and camaraderie. That’s what this is all about. We have a motto in the marines, “Semper Fidelis,” which means ‘always faithful.’ We leave no marine behind,” said Andy Vistrand, Vice Commandant, Marine Corps League, Capt. Jack Holland Detachment #735.

The event was a great time of celebrations, and traditions. It was also a time to shed light on the many achievements the league has accomplished.

Among the charitable activities the league is involved with is Toys for Tots, and that campaign will be starting up again soon.

