Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Dept. mourns the loss of beloved Captain

WEAKLEY CO., Tenn. —Fellow officers, and staff mourn the loss of one of their own.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department took to social media Sunday morning to announce the loss of their beloved Captain Marty Plunk.

Plunk started his career at Weakley County Sheriff’s Department on November 11,1999.

Throughout his time there he served as a Dispatcher, Patrolman, Captain, and Captain of the Investigations Division.

The department expressed Plunk’s exemplary love for his community.

We send our condolences to the family of Marty Plunk, the Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Department, and the surrounding community.