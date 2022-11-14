America Recycles Week continues through Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Recycling has the power to deliver a host of climate, economic, and waste management benefits.

But today, US recycling is not performing at the scope and scale required to achieve these benefits.

During America Recycles Week, which is Monday through Friday, The Recycling Partnership will be sharing its five ways to fix recycling.

The Recycling Partnership plays the critical role of holding companies accountable, and helping them to be part of the solution. Recycling expert Keefe Harrison shared some tips to get started.

“Folks who want to recycle can do things like take their plastic bags back to the grocery store. They can also take to drop-off facilities things like bottles, cans, boxes and jars to make sure that those are recycled. And when you do make sure that they are empty, fairly clean, and the cap is back on them, the next thing you can do is talk to your local officials about how important recycling is to you,” Harrison said.

Officials with The Recycling Partnership say they’re committed to advancing a circular economy by building a better recycling system.

