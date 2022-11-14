Cold Rain Showers Coming Tonight, Chilly ALL Week Long!

Monday Night Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 14th:

A low pressure system will swing through tonight ushering in another round of cold rain to West Tennessee. Temperatures will be just warm enough to avoid any snow or wintry mix for us this go around. We could pick up a widespread 0.25″ of rain though. Temperatures will stay below normal all week long. We will have the latest details on the incoming system and let you know just how cold things are going to get this week coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase tonight and cold rain showers will move in between 8-9PM in West Tennessee and move to the northeast as the night goes on. Most of the showers will clear out by 3AM but a few could linger up until sunrise across the area. Temperatures will be just a few degrees too warm to produce a wintry mix or any snow it looks like this go around for us. We could see anywhere from 0.10″-0.25″ of rain on average from the system. Temperatures will hang in the 40s most of the night but will likely dip to the upper 30s before the sun comes up in the morning.

TUESDAY:

It will be a cool start to the day with morning lows falling into the upper 30s. We will stay above freezing tonight for all of West Tennessee so the rain showers that will dissipate by sunrise will only fall as rain from this system. Plenty of clouds will stick around for most of the day keeping high temperatures in the mid 40s. The winds will be a bit breezy at times making it feel quite cold all day. Tuesday night lows will drop down to the low 30s for most of us.

WEDNESDAY:

The skies should clear out on Wednesday making for a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will again only reach the mid to maybe upper 40s due to a brisk northwest wind keeping a cold pool of air around all day. Temperatures will be chilly again Wednesday night and fall down into the mid 20s due to the clear skies and mostly calm winds.

THURSDAY:

Don’t expect any sort of warm up as we head towards the back half of the work week as another cold front will clip us on Thursday. The front will be a dry front and might not even bring much for clouds with it. Expect sunny skies on Thursday with highs struggling to reach the mid 40s for many of us. The winds will continue to come out of the northwest or west into the afternoon behind the next system. Thursday night lows will again be cold and fall down to the mid 20s.

FRIDAY:

The coldest day on the week looks like it is going to be Friday. Highs will only climb up to around 40° and some locations might stay in the 30s for high temperatures. Friday night lows could fall down to the teens for the first time this fall with best case scenario looking like low 20s as we start the weekend. The winds will stay out of the west and sunny skies are expected again for most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to start out very cold and not warm up much as the weekend progresses. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s look to be on the way for Sunday. Saturday night will again remain cold with most of us falling back into the mid 20s again. Sunday night might be a little warmer with temperatures dropping down to around 30° for Monday morning. Mostly sunny skies are again expected for the majority of weekend with a few more clouds being possible on Saturday than Sunday. The winds will stay out of the west or north all weekend cutting off the warmer weather from returning. We could be looking at a warm up returning early next week, so keep your fingers crossed for that!

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and the current cold spell will last through the weekend. We have our first shot at some teens coming in Friday night across the Mid South as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

