Expert talks breaking stigma around weight loss medications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Experts discussed weight loss medications and breaking the stigma surrounding them.

Losing weight is something that many people all over the world constantly think about. According to a study by Found, 33% of respondents say they wish they had access to taking prescription weight loss medications.

Rekha Kumar, the Head of Medical Affairs at Found, talked about weight loss and medication.

“When diet and exercise are not sufficient, using FDA approved medication for weight loss can be helpful, but there has been stigma. There’s a stigma against using weight loss medicine. Some people think that it’s a crutch or that it’s from supplements that have not been science backed. There is really a lack of education on this topic. Digital health platforms like Found can reduce stigma. They can expand access to care, and prescribe FDA-approved medicine when appropriate and in a safe way,” Kumar said.

More than 70% of Americans have extra weight or deal with obesity, yet only 1% of physicians specialize in obesity medicine.

