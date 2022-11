Fire department responds for home fire on Bent Oaks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday evening.





According to fire officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of a home in the 100 block of Bent Oaks Drive.

Firefighters had the flames under control by 7 p.m. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

Officials say the residents are okay, and the Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Find more local news here.