Restaurant to feed community free Thanksgiving meals

BELLS, Tenn. — A local West Tennessee restaurant is handing out free Thanksgiving meals Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Front Porch will be handing out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stop by. The meal will consist of dressing, ham, vegetables, and drink.

Caroline Reed started this annual event as a means of giving back to her community.

The money to afford the free food is allocated by various donors throughout the year, and Reed saving money in anticipation of this event.

Last year, the Front Porch gave out free meals to around 1,000 people. Anyone is welcome to come and receive a meal.

Tanya Chism spoke about why Caroline Reed does this every year.

“Really what she’s doing is she’s giving back to the community. She’s so appreciative of people coming to support her business in both locations that she wants to give back to her community and she does it every year,” Chism said.

This event is located at 30 Edwards Drive in Bells Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

