Salvation Army to begin 2022 Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army continues to keep the holiday spirit alive with their annual Angel Tree program.

Tuesday, the Salvation Army is kicking off their Angel Tree program at various locations throughout Jackson like north and south Walmarts, Krogers and other locations.

Last year the organization serviced more than 1,000 children who were a part of the program. The Salvation Army says if you plan to choose an Angel Tree, make sure to place your name on the tag.

Gifts will be accepted at the Salvation Army until December 12.

“It’s kind of nice to reframe it instead of like, ‘Oh. I’m just going to spend some money on a kid and it’s great to give back to my community.’ But you’re making a huge difference by getting an Angel Tree tag by buying this child gift and making their Christmas as special as it should be,” said Emily Ricket, the Angel Tree Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

Along with the needed items on the tags, you can also get additional gifts for your Angel Tree.

Gift drop-offs will be at the Salvation Army on 125 Allen Avenue in Jackson.

