Trans resource fair to connect community with resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A first of its kind fair is being held in Memphis on Saturday.

The Inaugural Mid-South Trans Resource Fair is being held this weekend with the goal of bringing anyone together, whether they be transgender, non-binary, a parent, or an ally.

The fair, which was announced by OUTMemphis and Memphis Trans Love, will have offer a variety of resources, including:

medical/mental healthcare providers

free barber cuts

hair styling

nail services

bra fittings

free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters

Monkeypox vaccinations

flu shots

lawyers who can help with preparing documents for name and gender marker change

OUTMemphis says there will be over 30 businesses available at the fair. Those attending include, but are not limited to, Underground Arts, The Fitting Place, We Care TN, My Sistah’s House, CHOICES, The Haven, Love Doesn’t Hurt, ACLU-TN, The Xsoterik Parlor, and BETOR Way.

OUTMemphis says you will be able to browse all of the vendors from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a dinner then being served at 5 p.m.

The day will end with a Rainbow Rumble and Rainbow Karaoke afterparty at 9 p.m.

The Mid-South Trans Resource Fair is being held at Black Lodge, which can be found at 405 North Cleveland Street in Memphis.

