2 arrested from Camden home in ongoing drug investigation

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Benton County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton, of Huntingdon, were taken into custody at a home in Camden.

A news release states as part of an ongoing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road.

The release says TBI agents, along with members of the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Huntingdon Police Department, executed the search warrant and discovered drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Jenkins and Hampton, who were present at the home during the search, were both taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Jenkins is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of Xanax.

Hampton is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.

Each had a bond set at $10,000.

