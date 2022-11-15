6 State Parks offering Thanksgiving meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Tennessee State Parks are offering their own Thanksgiving meals.

According to a news release, Pickwick Landing State Park, Natchez Trace State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, David Crockett State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park, and Montgomery Bell State Park are all participating.

But that is not it! A few are also offering lodging and getaway stays. Those include Pickwick Landing State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park, and Montgomery Bell State Park.

A buffet will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 24 at The Restaurant at Natchez Trace. You can also make reservations for lodging online.

Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing. You can also make reservations for lodging online.

You can find additional information for other state parks here.

