Annual gala held to benefit Women of Hope

MEDON, Tenn. — An annual event that was sidelined due to COVID-19 made a return.







The Hope Recovery Center had its annual gala benefiting the Women of Hope program Tuesday evening.

It was held at Northside Church’s Hope Hall in north Jackson. Attendees enjoyed entertainment, a guest speaker, and dinner.

Organizers say this event will help many women who find themselves caught in the trap of drug and alcohol addiction.

“Women of Hope is a faith-based, Christ-centered recovery program. It’s in Medon, Tennessee. We also have Men of Hope as of May of this year. So we’re one of the few faith-based recover programs in West Tennessee,” said Lisa Clements, the gala host and a member of the Executive Board for Women of Hope.

You can learn more about the Hope Recovery Center at hrcwoh.com.

Find more local news here.