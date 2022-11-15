Bethel Springs man charged with TennCare fraud

BETHEL SPRINGS, Tenn. — An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs.

After receiving information from the division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient.

During the investigation, it was determined the TennCare recipient, 59-year-old James Ray Britt, was responsible for submitting the time sheets.

Between May and June 2021, Britt is believed to have fraudulently approved time sheets for his caregiver who was incarcerated at the time, resulting in improper payments.

On Monday, agents secured arrest warrants for Britt and took him into custody.

He was booked into the McNairy County Jail on charges including TennCare fraud.

His bond is set at $10,000. Agents say this remains an ongoing investigation.

