Funeral service for Emma Cole Grady, age 85, will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. John No. ! Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Grady died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Grady will be Friday, November 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Grady will lie-in-state at St. John No. 1 Baptist Church on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until time of service.

