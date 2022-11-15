Gary Wilson “Sugar Foot” Morgan, age 65, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Gary was born November 3, 1957 in Somerville, the son of the late Jerry and Mary Lee Colburn Morgan. He graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville, where he played football and led the freshman team as quarterback. When he was a freshman, he led the team to an undefeated season and won the Pumpkin Bowl. Gary was ambidextrous and could pitch baseball with both hands. He won numerous motocross races across the United States and enjoyed going to rock concerts and watching golf.

Mr. Morgan is survived by two brothers, Jerry L. Morgan (Donna) of Seneca, SC and Charles D. Morgan (Paula) of Huffman, TX; and five nephews, Mark Morgan, Brannon Morgan, John Morgan, Chris Morgan and Greg Morgan.

Graveside Services for Mr. Morgan will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Somerville City Cemetery with Rev. Don VanVoorhis, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Somerville, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Morgan will be from 1 until 1:55 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

