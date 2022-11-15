South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods.

Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions.

Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments were in attendance.

The main concern among residents are issues with speeding, code violations pick up, and trash pick-up.

Residents were able to talk to city personnel themselves and get answers to their needed questions.

“We’ll talk to chief of police about some better patrols in this area. We’re working with Waste Management now to make sure that they’re aware of the problems with the cans. It’s just a matter of learning. It’s a learning curve,” said Jackson City Councilman Sam Turner.

Turner says he wants to continue having these community meetings every three months.

