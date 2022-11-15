Tennessee ranks 9th worst for potholes in U.S., report shows

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new report finds that Tennessee ranks 9th when it comes to the worst pothole problems in the U.S.

The report by QuoteWizard analyzed Google search statistics over the past year across all 50 states.

Michigan took first place as the worst state for potholes, with Wyoming being named as the state with the least pothole issues.

Additionally, the report takes a closer look at which U.S. cities have the most pothole problems, and determined Nashville was the worst.

Extreme temperature changes and harsh winter conditions can cause potholes to develop, and with the colder months upon us, it’s a good time to keep an eye out and avoid them while traveling.

Motorists can report potholes for repair to the Tennessee Department of Transportation through an online Maintenance Request form or by calling the TDOT Road Repair hotline at (833) 836-8349.

Potholes within the City of Jackson can be reported through the Ready311 app or by dialing 3-1-1 from a mobile phone.

Drivers who experience damage to their vehicles from potholes can submit claims to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, which are investigated on a case-by-case basis.

The report by QuoteWizard estimates pothole damage costs U.S. drivers up to $3 billion each year.

