West TN veterans get new roof with help from local organizations

HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A team of organizations come together to give back to local veterans.

“I am happy that these programs are out there for veterans for the people that can’t afford it. It just kinda takes a little bit of the burden off,” said Sgt. Bobie Joe Haarer.

Out with the old, and in with the new — thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, retired Master Sergeant Scott Haarer and Sergeant Bobie Joe Haarer received a new roof.

“It means a lot to me because it was a job that was bigger than I could do myself,” Sgt. Scott Haarer said. “They took the time out of the kindness of their hearts to come out here and fix something I couldn’t fix myself.”

The program provides an all-expense paid installation of a new roof. And Jeremiah Lipscomb with Southern Roofing and Renovations in Jackson says that is where they come in.

“Owens Corning informs Purple Heart Homes of platinum contractors in regions across the country,” Lipscomb said. “Purple Heart Homes reaches out to veterans and find needs that exist and we just make sure those needs are met, give it back to them.”

And Lipscomb says it is the least they can do for their service.

“A roof can be a really expensive critical part of your home,” said Lipscomb. “When it starts leaking it causes stress. We are just out here trying to give a piece of mind as they gave us a peace of mind helping serve and protect our country.”

The Haarers’ say this blessing came as a pleasant surprise to their lives.

“Any soldier that has served will tell you, real humbly, we don’t expect these blessings but we sure do appreciate them when they happen,” Sgt. Scott Haarer said. “It is a lot for me to take because I am not used to people being that generous.”

Since the project’s creation in 2016, more than 375 military families have received new roofs.

