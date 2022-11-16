Community invited to help gives veterans a merry Christmas

The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt is welcoming residents to be part of its Vets Angel Tree Program.

The veterans have created a Christmas list, which will be on cards located at the veterans home. Most of the veterans are asking for clothing this year.

If you plan to participate, organizers say they want the gifts to be put in a bag and not wrapped.

“If you’d like an Angel Tree card, just show up. You come to the veterans home. When you walk through the front door, the tree is there. The card is on the tree. Just grab a card. Please, have the gifts back by December 10,” said Carol Holt, the Activity Director at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

Holt says gift cards are also a great gift option.

