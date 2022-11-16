Experts raise awareness for World COPD Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD, is a common disease that is, unfortunately, here to stay.

COPD refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. There is no cure, but with proper treatment it can be manageable.

The American Lung Association recognizes World COPD Day as an opportunity to shine a light on how common the disease is.

According to the American Lung Association, more than 12 million Americans suffer from COPD. It is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations and deaths in the US.

One medical professional said that is because many people go under-diagnosed.

“When they come in and I’m diagnosing them with COPD, if I time travel with them, they will let me know that those symptoms are keeping them from getting off the couch or keeping them from doing their daily chores. Well those symptoms gradually began about a decade ago, where they realized, ‘Hey. Walking a dog six blocks, now I’m down to five, then four, then three. Now I can barely go down the driveway,'” said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, the Medical Spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Medical leaders say it is a gradual progression more patients need to be aware of.

Tobacco use, vaping, marijuana, and cigarettes are leading causes that can permanently damage your lungs.

If you or someone you know are experiencing symptoms, talk to your doctor to discuss treatment options.

