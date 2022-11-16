Henderson County man arrested on drug, weapons charges

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. — A Henderson County has been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Pearson, Jamie

Pearson – seized weapons

Pearson – seized drugs

A news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that Jamie L. Pearson was arrested following a search of his home on the 4700 block of Mount Gilead Road in Cedar Grove Wednesday morning.

The TBI reports that an investigation into the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine began in June.

The investigation led to search of Pearson’s home, and the seizure to methamphetamine, weapons, ammunition, and cash inside.

Pearson was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

He is charged charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

