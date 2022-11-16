Lynn Davis Coburn, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home, Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Lynn was born on February 4, 1941, in Haywood County, TN. He was a Mason-Shriner for 40 years, a charter member of the Poplar Corner Baptist Church, was on the Board of Directors at Brownsville Bank and ran Lynn Coburn Plumbing & Electric for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara Coburn, Brownsville, TN, two sons, Mike Coburn (Jackie) and Ken Coburn, both of Brownsville, TN, one step-son, Roger Cathey (Beth), one daughter, LeAnn Coburn Gustafson (Brian), Brownsville, TN, one step-daughter, Angela Scott Floyd (Chris), Brownsville, TN, nine grandchildren, Jon Coburn (Marley), Josh Coburn, Anna Copeland (Dakota), McKenzie Scott, Elizabeth James (Jon), Christian Cathey, Carson Cathey, Cannon Cathey and Ella Grace Gustafson and five great grandchildren, Cora Mae Coburn, Conlee Coburn, Ellis Copeland, Allie James and William James.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Edna Davis Coburn, two brothers, Jimmy Coburn and Thomas Coburn and two sisters, Jolene Winchester and Shirley McCuan.

Pallbearers for the service are George McRae, Joey McCuan, Jon Coburn, Josh Coburn, Tillman McRae and Christian Cathey. Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Simpson, Elvin Wells, Billy Castellaw, Dwight Winchester and the late Fletcher Lewis.

The family would like to say Thanks for the Love and Care to the staff of Bells Nursing Home, the home health sitters, Ola Jean Currie, Sue Tillman, Ruby West, Shelia Atkins and Angela Floyd.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Poplar Corner Baptist Church, 1010 Boyd Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012 or to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.