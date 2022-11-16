Pineapple for Thanksgiving? Expert shares how

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the holiday season coming around, you might be looking for different ways to spice up your holiday recipes.

During the holidays, dishes like apple pie and peach cobbler might be on your mind. But what about pineapples?

Pineapple stuffing and pineapple glazed pork tenderloin are just a few of the dishes chef Abbie Gellman recommends for the upcoming holidays.

Fruit like pineapple can help boost your immune system, especially in the colder months. If incorporated into dishes, you can enjoy a savory dish and improve your health.

“As we move into the winter, we want to support our immune health, and not as often by eating enough Vitamin C. And one serving of pineapple is 60% of what you’re required to have daily. So lots of great Vitamin C happening,” Gellman said.

This holiday season, Gellman encourages you to try something a little different from your common holiday dishes.

