TWRA boating officer discusses 2020 boating wreck

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged in a 2020 boating wreck that left a father and daughter dead.

Two years ago, Matthew Swearengen collided into a jet ski, leading to the deaths of a father named David Carter, 40, and his daughter Olivia Carter, who was six. Now he is facing more than 10 years in jail.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, on August 15, 2020, Swearengen was operating a personal watercraft on Pickwick Lake in the Dry Creek area when he collided with the jet ski occupied by the victims.

“Matthew Swearengen collided with them, causing serious injury and ultimately death to both of them,” said Seth Snow, a Boating Officer with the TWRA. “He did not stay to help. He went back to his party in Dry Creek and hung out with them.”

Snow was one of the first officers to respond to the crash. He says it wasn’t until people in Swearengen’s party were made aware of the incident that they called 911.

“It was quite a time later when that party found out that he collided with the two individuals that later died. I found him approximately an hour, an hour and a half later,” Snow said.

David Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Olivia Carter was airlifted to Memphis, where she, unfortunately, died from her injuries.

Swearengen’s blood at the time was .127, which is well above Tennessee’s legal drinking limit which is .08.

“Matthews was indicted on eight counts. Four of those were vehicular homicide, two by intoxication, and two by deadly weapon, BUI, felony leaving the scene of an accident and not helping, reckless operation and a couple others,” Snow said.

Swearengen was arrested in July 2021, but on November 14, 2022. He was sentenced to 12 years in jail for the incident, and also had his driver’s license revoked for three years and vessel operating privileges for 10.

“This was a very preventable incident. All these incidents that occur are preventable. The leading cause of accidents and fatalities in the state of Tennessee is operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” Snow said.

On the day of the indictment, Nicole Carter, the wife of the victims, said:

“Today is closure for our family and friends. It’s been a long, emotionally draining two years for all of us, but we are thankful for the TWRA investigators, district attorney, witnesses, and everyone involved who helped bring justice for David and Olivia. What happened to David and Olivia could have been prevented. What started as a fun, family day out on the water ended in the worst way possible, all because someone decided to consume alcohol and then operate a watercraft. This one terrible decision forever changed and impacted the lives of so many people. You may think this could never happen to you, but trust me, it can. I am begging you; please do not operate any form of motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The damages left behind will forever impact our daily lives.”

Find more local news here.