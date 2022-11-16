Wind Chills in the Teens Thursday Morning, Warmer Next Week!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for November 16th:

Well the sun is trying to peak out this afternoon but the breezy northwest winds are not making it feel any warmer today. We should drop down to the low to mid 20s tonight with a wind chill in the teens early Thursday morning. A front will drift through on Friday and could bring a few flurries or brief spitting snow. We will talk about Friday’s front in more detail, plus the latest on a chilly weekend on the way, coming up right here.

After seeing well above normal temperatures in West Tennessee for the first 11 days of November, the last 5, have been the exact opposite. We still have another 4 days of below normal temperatures before some warmer weather will try to move back in just in time for Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT:

The winds will remain breezy this evening but weaken as the night goes on. Temperatures will be chilly again Wednesday night and fall down into the low to mid 20s due to the mostly clear skies. Many locations here in West Tennessee will have a wind chill in the upper teens around sunrise.

THURSDAY:

Don’t expect any sort of warm up as we head towards the back half of the work week as another cold front will clip us on Thursday. The front will be a dry front and might not even bring much for clouds with it. Expect sunny skies on Thursday with highs struggling to reach the mid 40s for many of us. The winds will continue to come out of the northwest or west into the afternoon behind the next system. Thursday night lows will again be cold and fall down to the mid 20s.

FRIDAY:

The coldest day on the week looks like it is going to be Friday. Highs will only climb up to around 40° and some locations might stay in the 30s for high temperatures. A cold front is expected to drift through and might even bring a few now flurries or brief spitting snow, but any accumulations are highly unlikely for us. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front passes through. Friday night lows could fall down to the teens for the first time this fall for some of us with best case scenario looking like low 20s as we start the weekend. The winds will stay out of the northwest most of the day and weaken Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to start out very cold and not warm up much as the weekend progresses. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and low to mid 40s look to be on the way for Sunday. Saturday night will again remain cold with most of us falling back into the low 20s, Sunday night might be a little warmer with temperatures dropping down to the mid 20s for Monday morning, but it will be cold all weekend long. Mostly sunny skies are again expected for the majority of weekend with a few more clouds being possible on Saturday than Sunday. The winds will stay out of the west or north all weekend cutting off the warmer weather from returning. We could be looking at a warm up returning early next week, so keep your fingers crossed for that!

NEXT WEEK:

The winds will finally shift from the north and west to the south and east early next week. This will allow some warmer weather to finally return to the Mid South. Highs on Monday will stay below normal but should reach the low 50s at least. Upper 50s will return for Tuesday and highs will be back into the 60s for Wednesday and 70s could return on Thanksgiving. There is a chance for some light cold rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning but we are not expecting much as a low pressure system will pass to our south. There is a better chance for rain showers late Wednesday and some storm activity may to to fire up on Thanksgiving as well. It will be something we will be keeping a close eye on early next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and the current cold spell will last through the weekend. We have our first shot at some teens coming in Friday night across the Mid South as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

