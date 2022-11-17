Angel Trees set up at two Chester County locations

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local church is giving you the opportunity to open you heart to help many children and families in West Tennessee.

The Henderson Church of God is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program for the 2022 holiday season.

In fact, the church has two ways you can help. One Angel Tree is set up at the Chester County library and another at the Chester County Chow Wagon.

Organizers say it’s a great way to show the true meaning of Christmas by giving.

“Most people take, and we put general ideas on the Angels of what to get or what the kids want. And most get clothes and their toys and stuff like that. Some people take and adopt families, so if they adopt a family, they take the whole family and take care of the whole family completely,” said Sheila Taylor, the Assistant Pastor and Outreach Coordinator for Henderson Church of God.

To help, simply stop by either location and choose an Angel from the tree, then return the item requested on the Angel by December 17.

