Cold Weather Lingers, Warm Up in Sight Though!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 17th:

We dropped down to 20° last night in Jackson and that was the coldest morning so far this fall season across West Tennessee. We are going to see temperatures staying below normal through the weekend with highs only reaching the mid 40s. A front could bring a few flurries tomorrow morning as it passes, but most of us will stay dry until the middle of next week. We will talk more about what you can expect this weekend and the latest on chances of rain as we get closer to Thanksgiving, coming up here.

After seeing well above normal temperatures in West Tennessee for the first 11 days of November, the last 6, have been the exact opposite. We still have another 4 days of below normal temperatures before some warmer weather will try to move back in just in time for Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT:

Don’t expect any sort of warm up as we head towards the back half of the work week. The winds will continue to come out of the northwest or west most of the night but will vary into the morning as the next front gets closer. Thursday night lows will again be cold and fall down to the mid 20s. We should be a bit warmer than we were last night across West Tennessee.

FRIDAY:

The coldest day on the week looks like it is going to be Friday. Highs will only climb up to around 40° and some locations might stay in the 30s for high temperatures. A cold front is expected to drift through early and might even bring a few snow flurries or brief spitting snow, but any accumulations are highly unlikely and most of us will not see anything at all. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front passes through. Friday night lows could fall down to the teens for the first time this fall for some of us with best case scenario looking like low 20s as we start the weekend. The winds will stay out of the northwest most of the day and weaken Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend is going to start out very cold and not warm up much as the weekend progresses. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and low to mid 40s look to be on the way for Sunday. Saturday night will again remain cold with most of us falling back into the low 20s, Sunday night might be a little warmer with temperatures dropping down to the mid 20s for Monday morning, but it will be cold all weekend long. Mostly sunny skies are again expected for the majority of weekend with a few more clouds being possible on Saturday than Sunday. The winds will stay out of the west or north all weekend cutting off the warmer weather from returning. We could be looking at a warm up returning early next week, so keep your fingers crossed for that!

NEXT WEEK:

The winds will finally shift from the north and west to the south and east early next week. This will allow some warmer weather to finally return to the Mid South. Highs on Monday will stay below normal but should reach the low 50s at least. Upper 50s will return for Tuesday and highs will be back into the 60s for Wednesday and upper 60s could return on Thanksgiving. There is a chance for some light cold rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning but we are not expecting much as a low pressure system will pass to our south. There is a better chance for rain showers late Wednesday and some storm activity may to to fire up on Thanksgiving as well. It will be something we will be keeping a close eye on early next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze earlier in October and the current cold spell will last through the weekend. We have our first shot at some teens coming in Friday night across the Mid South as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

