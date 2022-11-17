Group fights to preserve wildlife, expand outdoor education

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization is focusing on recovering America’s wildlife

The National Wildlife Federation is determined to save our wildlife that are decreasing in numbers.

Some of the wildlife that the organization is helping ranges from bison and bighorn sheep, to pollinators like monarch butterflies and native bees.

They also look to restore America’s water bodies, advancing environmental education, and connecting every American child with the great outdoors.

The President and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, Collin O’Mara, hopes that people will get involved with this cause.

“I encourage any of your viewers that want to learn more about how they can get involved, go to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website,” O’Mara said. “There’s lots of ways you can help. There’s lots of programs for kids and lots of habitat opportunities to restore stuff. I believe that when we save wildlife, we save ourselves and that helping wildlife is a good signal that we are doing well ourselves.”

Congress has a bipartisan bill in front of them that would protect hundreds of at-risk wildlife species in all states.

You can find more national news here.